Residents invited to join in special health walkers in Wolverhampton

The Ramblers Wellbeing Walks Wolverhampton group currently has weekly walks taking place across 12 locations. These include Bantock Park, Bilston Urban Village, Warstones, East Park, Bushbury Triangle, Northwood Park, Pendeford, Smestow Valley, Springfield Park, Ettingshall Park, Springvale Park and West Park.

The walks are especially suited for people who currently don't do much walking but who want to get healthier, fitter and make new friends.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3A2OqMp

Nalin Patel, Volunteer Scheme Co-ordinator, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming more people to our walking group. We offer a range of walks each week, with something for everyone.

"We are also keen to accept any volunteers wishing to train as walk leaders to support our walks. Since September 2023 we have trained around 20 new walk leaders, including four who will shortly be working in the All Saints area, and two more to increase walks at East Park.”

John Denley, Wolverhampton's Director of Public Health, said: "Walking is not just an excellent social activity, but also brings with it a huge number of health benefits.