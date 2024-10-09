‘Ironbridge - Valley of Inventions’ is the focus of archaeological society Stafford event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford and Mid Staffordshire Archaeological Society will be hosting the event on October 18

at St Bertelin's Church, in Eccleshall Road, in Stafford.

The guest will be John Boydell who will be be delivering ‘Ironbridge, Valley of Inventions’ featuring how water provided a fundamental link from Shropshire to Bristol via the River Severn.

Followed by a series of Quaker industrialists including Abraham Darby providing iron objects at a

time when the traditional areas for its production such as the Weald were in decline.

The rundown Brook Furnace was revitalised by Darby who realised that the plentiful wood

around that part of Shropshire made his investment a safe one.

The key was the treatment of ‘cooking’ local coal in a way like making charcoal provided a fuel, ‘coke’ that could be utilised in the smelting of iron.

Subscriptions cost £14 for single membership and £19 for families.

Doors open at 7pm and the presentation starts at 7.30pm.

For more details telephone 01785 246585.