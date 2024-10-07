Hundreds join charity’s Walk to Remember

Their first large participation event since Covid saw families, schools, community organisations and volunteers come together to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

Supporters made dedications on a special display and at the end of the walk the group shared a moment of reflection before lighting tealights as dusk fell.

Katharine House Hospice’s Chief Executive, Dr Richard Soulsby, who joined the walkers on the day, said: “It was a lovely late afternoon at the glorious Shugborough Estate with hundreds of our dedicated supporters enjoying the warm weather and remembering loved ones who are no longer with us.

“Events like this are truly moving; seeing how many lives we have touched and how many people support our charity.

“For 35 years our community has helped us provide care to more than 30,000 patients and their families who have needed us.”

The charity hopes that this walk marks the return of more large events to unite people and further strengthen local support.

Katharine House Hospice’s Community & Corporate Fundraiser, Andrea Pugh, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us on Saturday, and to everyone who helped make this happen.

“It’s great to be back after such a long break and to spend time with our supporters to celebrate the lives of those we love.”

The charity relies on the kindness of the local community to help generate funds needed to run its vital range of services for those living with an incurable illness.

Andrea added: “Money raised is still coming in, and every pound raised means we can help more families needing our expert, compassionate care and emotional support, something we are proud to have provided for 35 years.

“We are grateful to our volunteers, the National Trust Team at Shugborough, Vibe FM and of course Staffordshire insurance brokers, Bayliss & Cooke, who kindly sponsored the event, which means the money raised will go even further for our charity.”