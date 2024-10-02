Wild Earth Movement host Brierley Hill Autumn Festival this weekend

The event is free to attend and will have crafts and nature activities, live music, workshops, a climate quiz with prizes to be won, face painting and clay modelling. All of these activities will be free.

There will also be a small traders market, hot drinks and light refreshments available.

We have some very talented artists joining us and two popular bands who will be playing live for us on the day. The last hour of the day will be a really relaxing sound bath for those that need some relaxation after all the fun!

The event is taking place at St Michaels Church, Brierley Hill and will be both indoor and outdoor. Inside will be nice and cosy if we need to escape the rain.

The event will be promoting sustainability and looking after the planet so there will be strong focus on nature and everything will be plastic free!

The event is being hosted by Wild Earth Movement with support from Brierley Hill Community Forum and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

We would love for everyone to come along and enjoy the Autumn atmosphere. It’s going to be a fun afternoon with loads to do!

By Hannah Picken - contributor