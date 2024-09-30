Holiday park donates £1000 to Stourbridge-based charity

The owners of Pearl Lake Country Park in Shobdon asked people attending their 25th anniversary celebrations to nominate a worthwhile charity they’d like to receive a donation. It was their way of giving those who’ve supported them something back to mark their 25yrs of trading.

Holiday home owners Kath and David Hobbis from Brierley Hill chose the Mary Stevens Hospice as it holds a special place in their heart.

They said: "For the sheer dedication and commitment shown to us as they delivered excellent palliative care to a dear friend & family member, their help & support was invaluable."

Amanda Bowen from MSH Fundraising said this. "It's because of gestures like this that we can continue to care for local people from our community who need our support at the most difficult times of their lives, a community that Kath & David clearly value by nominating us. We are thankful to all of you.

MD of Discover Parks, Glenn Jones, (pictured left) presented a cheque to Kath & David at their Pearl Lake holiday home. "It's another amazing charity of huge importance to the lives of our holiday home owners and the 9th to benefit so far this year from our Pearl Lake Silver Anniversary Fund. We're proud to support such vital services that identify with many of our owners from the Stourbridge region."

By Julie Tyler - contributor