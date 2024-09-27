Powar moves at The Astoria

BCB Promotions are back in Wolverhampton next month, with 'The Takeover', which will take place at The Astoria on October 25.

'The Relentless' Gully Powar is set to headline the night, which will see plenty of bouts take place at the former cinema and theatre on Skinner Street.

Since turning professional in 2022, Powar has built up a boxing record of 10-0, without dropping a single round on score cards.

Talking on WCR FM's Wolverhampton Sport, when asked what people can expect to see from him, Powar said: "I'm always studying and training hard and they're gonna see why they call me The Relentless.

Training at Wolverhampton Boxing Club with Richie Carter, the 22-year-old is aiming for a title fight next year and hopes to join the gym's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in winning a championship.

Jermaine was due to fight at 'The Takeover' but has now been named on the card at Queensberry's Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud at BP Pulse Live (formerly Resorts World Arena) on November 2.

BCB's other boxers on display at The Astoria on October 25 are Brandon Bethell, Ryan Griffiths, Sian O'Toole, Omarah Taylor, Nico Ogbeide, Conor Baker, Jack Finlan, Hamza Azeem, Levi Vaughan, James Griffiths and Blaine Williams.

Tickets are available by contacting the boxers directly or emailing info@bcb-boxing.com. £40 standard or £80 ringside with a meal.

