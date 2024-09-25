Walsall nursery receives ‘Good’ Ofsted report

The nursery, which joined The Old Station Nursery Group in 2022, provides full-time and part-time care all year round for children aged 0-5.

The most recent Ofsted inspection mentioned, "Staff understand how to support children’s development and provide resources which spark their curiosity and interest."

It continued by saying, "Children are well prepared for their move to school. Staff help them to be competent in the skills they need to manage the next stage of their education."

The nursery provides a stimulating and safe environment, expanding children’s learning and interests through clubs, enhancements, and The Old Station Nursery’s curriculum, the Brighter Learning Approach. All of these aim to enhance the EYFS, ensuring that all children develop a life-long love for learning.

Commenting on the recent grading, Nursery Manager Tracey Bridgwater said: “This is a fantastic achievement and a true testament to the team who work hard every day to go above and beyond to provide high-quality care for each child.”

She continued, “Children’s learning and development is at the heart of everything we do, and I am pleased that this was well reflected in our recent inspection.”

Named the ninth largest nursery group in the UK (Nursery Chains League, 2024), The Old Station Nursery Group cares for up to 5355 children in 77 nurseries across the UK.

To find out more about The Old Station Nursery Group, please visit theoldstationnursery.co.uk or call 01922 613211.

By Angela Bailey - Contributor