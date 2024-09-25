Sandwell small business receives award from Theo Paphitis

She began crafting which she found helped her mindset. Having already chosen a name for their baby and the uncertain outcome of their baby's health - Noah's Art was created.

Starting a business whilst awaiting a newborn probably wasn't the brightest idea! However, Sarah used crafting as a way of therapy and to keep her mindset focused and positive.

Sarah and Andrew welcomed their second child, Jacob in 2017 and Sarah continued to work on Noah's Art around their two children.

Sarah suffered with her mental health and anxiety and in 2022, was diagnosed with a chronic condition, Fibromyalgia. She also has two hearing aids which have led to Sarah undergoing three surgeries on her ears in between being a mother to two young children.

All this has had a massive impact on all aspects of Sarah’s life and she has learnt new ways of adapting the way she works on Noah’s Art.

In September 2023, Sarah won a Small Business award for her social media growth by an online community in the North named ‘The Northern Lass Lounge’

In March 2024, Noah's Art celebrated it’s 10th year anniversary - which as a small business owner, Sarah wanted to celebrate this. With statistics showing that only 80 per cent of new start ups survive beyond the first year, by year five 95 per cent of them no longer exist and by year 10 only 1 per cent of start ups are still around.

In September 2024, Sarah has received an award from Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday - which runs every Sunday.

In September 2024, Sarah Dibb, owner of Noah’s Art, commented on Theo Paphitis’ post about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 4,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Sarah says: "I wanted to share with others that living with a chronic condition does not have to stop you working towards your dreams - you just have to navigate your journey a little differently. To receive the acknowledgment from Theo himself, This gives me the confidence to keep chasing my dreams of establishing a physical location on the high street for Noah’s Art."

Since being diagnosed with Fibromyalgia, Sarah has felt very lonely and isolated, no matter how supportive and understanding her husband and family were. In spring 2023, she created a local support group with the help of Maddison from La Luz Life Coach and Well Being Services and the Bearwood Community Hub. It is a group where others with any chronic pain or illness can come and have a cup of tea and a natter and not feel that they are alone. It is a small group, but everyone is there to support each other and no one feels judged.

By Your World Contributor