Local celebrations as Citizens Advice turns 85!

Our local Wolverhampton Citizens Advice office, was first opened on the September 24, 1939, so it also marks its 85th birthday this month. To celebrate this, we have put together a fascinating collection of memorabilia spanning eight and a half decades, which is showcased in our "Celebrations Room." This display offers a unique glimpse into the history of our service, allowing us to reflect on how far we've come, the evolution of our work, and the countless lives we've impacted along the way. From newspaper articles documenting the issues faced over the years, the work we have done and photographs of key moments, such as the opening of our Snow Hill office by the Mayor of Wolverhampton. The collection also includes a 1980 consumer report, staff meeting minute books from 1942, and much more.

Looking back at this history, we're reminded of the deep sense of purpose and achievement that drives our work. Our legacy of supporting local communities through challenging times is a testament to why we do what we do. Each day, we continue to provide a much-needed advice service, helping people navigate their way forward.

This celebration is about more than just marking an anniversary - it’s a time to reflect on the lasting impact we've made, the lives we’ve touched, and the communities we’ve served. None of this would have been possible without the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff and volunteers. For that, we extend a heartfelt thank you. We are excited to continue serving the communities of Dudley and Wolverhampton for many more years to come.

By Hannah Knowles - Contributor