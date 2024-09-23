Free mental health awareness workshop: Empowering our community through understanding

Wendy is an approved training provider for the Skillsboost programme by Worcestershire Growth Hub. Employers can apply for financial grants to support upskilling their employees who live in Worcestershire.

Her work as an MHFA England mental health first aid instructor, working with various companies including Commuity Housing and Titan Steel Wheels and Obex, where she has delivered training to help leaders and their teams talk about mental health and understand how to support each other. Has given her a great understanding of mental health. She also delivers Leadership and Management programmes too, all of which can be in person or online.

She is passionate about promoting mental health awareness and overall wellbeing within the community. Combining her knowledge and commitment to helping others, she has decided to put on a FREE community mental health awareness workshop in conjunction with World Mental Health Day on Saturday, 12 October 10am to 11.30am at St John Ambulance Kidderminster, who have kindly given their training room free of charge for the event. Booking is essential, you can do this by emailing Wendy direct at wendy@garrettlearning.co.uk

The workshop's objectives will be to ask the questions:

“What is mental health, signs, symptoms and common mental health conditions.”

“How we can break the stigma”

“How to have a conversation about mental health”.

“Where to go for help and support”.

If you can't make it in person feel free to join Wendy online on Monday, 14 October from 3pm to 4pm.

By Miriam Cunliffe - Contributor