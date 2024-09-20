Homebuilder's donation helps Scout group with fundraising event

Bellway West Midlands, which is building new homes at Harvino on the former Blue Bird toffee factory site just to the north of the village, donated £250 to the group so that it could buy prizes and barbecue food for the event.

The fundraiser, held at Romsley Scout Centre in St Kenelm’s Road, raised more than £1,700, which will be used to provide equipment, outdoor activities and camps for the members of the Scout Group, which has over 90 children and young people aged from six years old upwards, giving them fun, adventure and teaching life skills.

Lucy Baker from Romsley St Kenelm’s Scouts said: “It was a fantastic evening which raised a record amount for us. We’re grateful to the whole community for supporting our Summer Fair and to Bellway for their generous donation which helped make it such a success.”

The event featured a host of prizes and games, including the chance to win a giant teddy bear, and refreshments including a barbecue, bar, homemade cream teas and ice-creams.

The donation from Bellway paid for prizes for the tombolas, games of skill and also hot dogs and burgers for the barbecue.

Bellway West Midlands Sales Manager Angela Nurse said: “We are committed to helping the work of voluntary organisations where we are building new homes as part of our support for local communities.

“So, we were very happy to make a donation to Romsley Scout Group’s Summer Fair because the group and the Scout Centre building are very important to people in the local area.

“It is great to hear that the event raised such a fantastic amount, and we’d like to congratulate the organisers and all the volunteers who helped them put on such a successful fundraiser.”

The Scout Group includes Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections. Scouting has a long history in the village going back to 1937, and the current group began in 1966. Its Scout Centre was purpose built for them in 1999 and is not only used for the work of the Scout Group but also other community groups, providing activities for all ages, from babies to senior citizens.

By Amy Dodson - Contributor