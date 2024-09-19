The fair was packed full of games and activities including a bouncy castle and various stalls, and more than 300 people, including residents and staff were in attendance.

Michelle Jones, activity coordinator said: “We had more than 300 people come to the fair which was a great turnout.

“It was not as busy as the usual Christmas and Easter fairs, but we still managed to raise a huge amount.

“There was a good mix of young and old, and we are very happy with the result. The residents had a great time, they spent the day with their families and had huge smiles on their faces.

“The amount will go towards the home amenities fund, which will be used for activities and trips.

“On behalf of everyone at MHA Waterside House, I want to thank everyone for their support and look forward to welcoming everyone to the next one!”

MHA Waterside House provides care for up to 60 people living with dementia.

By Adnan Rashid - Contributor