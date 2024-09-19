Charity welcomes new business ambassador

Bringing a wealth of experience of diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, and corporate social responsibility, Sally also has a strong connection with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity through her professional and personal experiences.

Sally shared: “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity holds a special place in my heart. In my previous role, we supported the charity for seven years after witnessing it save a colleague’s life. Partnering with the charity and raising essential funds through various fundraising and community efforts was truly rewarding. It was inspiring to see how the money we raised contributed to life-saving missions, air ambulances, critical care cars, and supporting the dedicated individuals at the charity.”

“I feel incredibly privileged to become a Business Ambassador, continuing to support this remarkable charity. I aim to leverage my knowledge of the charity and my local community network to further its mission.”

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sally as a business ambassador. Her long-standing support and deep understanding of our charity’s work, combined with her knowledge and expertise, will be invaluable as we continue to raise awareness and vital funds.”

By Lisa Sadler - Contributor