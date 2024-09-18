Public invited to bid farewell to beloved elephant sculptures

The event, taking place from September 20-22 at Beacon Park in Lichfield, promises to be a family-friendly celebration of the trail's impact. Visitors can enjoy live music, face painting, stalls, refreshments, and even a fire engine display.

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who's enjoyed the trail to see all the elephants in one place. It's also perfect for those who might have missed some sculptures and want to complete their collection. More importantly, it's a chance for the community to come together and support St Giles Hospice during challenging financial times."

The Farewell Weekend comes at a crucial time for St Giles Hospice. With hospices across the UK facing a £77 million funding deficit, events like this play a vital role in sustaining essential end-of-life care services.

Elinor Eustace, Interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, added: "These beautiful elephants have brought joy to our community for ten weeks. Now, they have a critical mission ahead. The hospice sector is facing unprecedented financial challenges, with rising costs and funding shortfalls threatening our ability to provide care. By attending the Farewell Weekend and participating in the upcoming auction, you're not just bidding on art – you're helping to ensure we can continue providing essential end-of-life care to those who need it most. Your support at this crucial time could make the difference between a family receiving the care they desperately need or facing that difficult journey alone. We urge our community to come together and show their support in this time of urgent need."

Tickets for the Farewell Weekend are limited and priced at £4 for adults, £3 for children under 16 or £10 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children).

To book, visit: marchoftheelephants.co.uk/farewell-event-2024

By Claire Fry - Contributor