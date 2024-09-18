Former Bridgnorth teacher celebrates 105th birthday partying with alpacas

Annie, who’s known as Nan, marked turning 105 at The Croft Residential Home’s summer party, chatting to alpacas, alongside her friends and family.

“I’ve travelled quite a bit and seen so many things, but I’ve never met alpacas before, they’re wonderful!” she said.

Nan is the longest serving resident at The Croft on Castlecroft Road in Finchfield, having moved in shortly after her 100th birthday.

Mum to three children, grandmother to five and great-grandmother to four, she taught many more youngsters in her career as a teacher at St Leonard’s CE Primary School.

She also ran evening classes in needlework and served as the secretary of Bridgnorth Ladies' Luncheon Club.

“Mum has always been very active and I think that’s what she would attribute her long life to,” said her daughter, Cathy Silbermann. “She never learned to drive and walked everywhere. She was good swimmer and keeping herself fit and eating well have always been very important to her. She does like a treat but ‘everything in moderation’!”

Nan was presented with gifts from former neighbours from Bridgnorth. Photo: Mark Blackburn

The Croft provides personalised care to 24 residents. Its summer party was a chance for Nan to celebrate her birthday with her friends at the home, plus members of her family.

Nan with daughters Chris Hayes and Cathy Silbermann, grandaughter Kate and her children. Photo: Mark Blackburn

“Nan is the loveliest person, we’re delighted she enjoyed meeting the alpacas,” said Activities Co-ordinator, Paul Hipwood. “We made a beautiful cake for her and she received a card from the King to mark such a special occasion. She had so many members of her family here, it really was quite a party!”

Guests were entertained by accordion player, Tom Luxton, who performed Happy Birthday for Nan, and even alpacas Roo and Jack had dressed up for the occasion, sporting yellow satin bow ties around their long necks. They posed for photos with Nan and toured the home’s lounge to be petted and fussed over by young and old alike.

She was surprised with a special birthday cake made the home's chef. Photo: Mark Blackburn

“Mum loved the alpacas but spending time with her great-grandchildren really made her day,” added Cathy. “We’re very grateful to Paul and the team at The Croft for such a lovely celebration, and giving Mum something new to experience at 105!”

By Lisa Pettifer - Contributor