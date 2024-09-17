Ladies Probus group hear of RAF women who made a difference

Personal stories gave members an insight to unknown women who made a difference, and without question, saved lives. Pioneers such as Katerra du Plat Taylor defied her mother when a woman’s ‘role’ was essentially to ‘look after men’, and at 18 worked at Bletchley Park. Under cover of this stately home; plotters for aircraft in ops rooms and codebreakers, hid both secret work and underground tunnels to Dover Castle. These women knew call signs of aircraft and waited with baited breath for their return.

Jackie Moggridge’s story was shared, with enthusiasm, by her daughter Candida. Jackie, a daredevil from South Africa, flew with Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) as a pilot during the second World War, flying 82 different war planes when the RAF wouldn’t allow female pilots. Doing a parachute jump, her chute made a roman candle, landing in a field where polo was being played, she was rescued by strapping lads only hurt her ankle.

Required to fly aircraft to factories, or even incomplete aircraft, women were never given specific training to fly individual planes, such as a Spitfire or Lancaster bomber with a six-man crew. She later piloted for commercial airlines, but also wanted to be the first woman to break the sound barrier. Achieving this, she amused her family when driving in London and police admonished her for driving too slowly.

ATA had five women with pilot wings causing consternation, because the first women pilot was not recognised by the RAF until 1991, when Julie Gibson, an engineering officer, was awarded her ‘wings,’ after applying in 1989. Going on to fly Hercules transporting personnel and equipment all over the world, she entered history, for the first time in 73 years the RAF had a female pilot.

Stories of trailblazers of their time brings reality to service required in the forces. Michelle Partington found similar barriers to pilots, working with RAF Regiment as a paramedic. Being posted ‘as a woman’, stress was to, ‘need a tent and loo’ but lads had no tent and only used a shovel so, she got on with the job. In Afghanistan on the front line, she reflected, no amount of training could prepare anyone for blast injuries in the street. The smell, sound and taste of blood, meant simply putting a patient’s ‘blown off limb’ with him, to be transported. Further tours meant traumatic memories leading to PTSD, which led to the Invictus Games and rehabilitation. Jess Boydon-Jukes is recording, these inspiring stories of women in aviation as today’s history, for the future.

Retired or semi-retired, professional or business ladies meet on the first Thursday each month at Chase Golf Club at 12 noon, to share meal, fellowship and speakers with outings and other activities. New members are welcome: Annual membership £16 and two course lunch £22. For further information, contact membership secretary, Barbara on 01889 882 166 or chairman Anne 01922 418037.

By Alison Cardy - Contributor