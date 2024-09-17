Feedback 'sees' customer win £1,000

Alina Rahman popped into Specsavers on Park Street for a contact lens fitting appointment in July, and following her visit, filled out a customer feedback form that helps Specsavers stores continue to offer the very best service. The survey is sent to customers via email and includes a short questionnaire about the instore experience.

"I couldn’t believe it when Justine, the store director, called me to let me know I’d won," says Alina. "It was a complete shock to win £1,000 for just giving my feedback. I had a great experience in store, and this is just the cherry on top of the cake."

Every store receives the surveys directly and if necessary, will follow up on any constructive feedback.

"Customer feedback is so important to us," comments Specsavers Walsall store director, Justine Page. "We have three different surveys, depending on whether you’ve had an eye test, a contact lens appointment or an audiology appointment. The feedback ensures we can continue to give our customers the very best experience, and we can continue to improve our services.

"I’m thrilled for Alina, it’s great to be able to give back to our wonderful customers. We wish her the very best and hope she enjoys her prize money."

By Hannah Tinsley - Contributor