Cannock dance academy shines bright at Alton Towers dance competition

One of the most notable aspects of the competition was the performance of the novice dancers, who were part of a make-shift team. Unlike the academy’s usual line-up, this team consisted of dancers who do not typically train together. Despite this, they delivered seamless and powerful routines that earned them top placements, proving their adaptability and talent. Their camaraderie and quick ability to gel as a team was nothing short of extraordinary.

In contrast, the open dancers - who typically compete at a higher level - were expected to do well, but they still managed to surprise their coaches and spectators alike by securing 1st and 2nd place finishes in their categories. Their flawless execution and commitment to their craft were clearly visible on the stage, earning them well-deserved applause and admiration.

Crystal Academy’s director, Kirsty Kolmer, shared their pride in the team: "Our dancers worked incredibly hard in the lead-up to this competition, and it truly paid off. The novice team impressed everyone with their resilience, while the open team exceeded expectations, taking top spots against very strong competition. We’re extremely proud of every single dancer who competed."

The Academy’s success at Alton Towers isn’t just a moment of celebration - it’s also a sign of things to come. Following the competition, Crystal Academy has officially opened registration for the 2025 Alton Towers event to its competition team members. Excitingly, all of the open team members have already confirmed their participation for next year, eager to defend their titles and take on new challenges.

For the novice teams, the opportunity to participate in Alton Towers 2025 is now open. Dancers who are interested in competing are encouraged to get in touch with Kirsty, the team’s point of contact for coordination and logistics.

Beyond Alton Towers, the dance season is far from over for Crystal Academy. The next major event on the horizon is the regional competition. A first for this dance school in Hednesford, Cannock, that will be taking all competition team members!

Looking back at the weekend’s results, it’s clear that Crystal Academy is setting a high bar in the world of competitive dance. The dancers’ ability to perform under pressure, adapt to unexpected challenges, and deliver results far beyond what was anticipated speaks volumes about their dedication, talent, and the high standard of training they receive.

With seven trophies in hand and a successful season ahead, Crystal Academy is undoubtedly one to watch in the dance world.

