Birmingham Salvation Army football team to compete in tournament

Competing to win The Partnership Trophy, William Booth Centre, a Lifehouse (hostel), located on Shadwell Street, will be taking residents and staff to play in the friendly five-a-side game which will this year be supported by special guest, former professional footballer John Hartson, who played for Celtic and his national team Wales.

Now in its thirteenth year, The Partnership Trophy is run by The Salvation Army and its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, bringing together football teams from Lifehouses (hostels), supported housing, outreach programmes and drop-in services, together from around the UK and Hartson will sound the starting whistle on the tournament which takes place at GOALS, Manchester, on Thursday, September 19.

The annual Partnership Trophy is one of the many ways the church and charity promotes positive and independent living for its service users and reinforces the message that helping people to move on from homelessness is more than just providing a roof over someone’s head.

Nathan Slinn, deputy director of the Homelessness Services Department for The Salvation Army, said: “Our annual Partnership Trophy celebrates everyone within our homelessness services, acknowledging the journey they are on to be the best version of themselves while recognising the challenges that many have had to overcome.

“Sport is an excellent activity to boost both mental and physical health, build on social skills and make friendships, working together as a team. There are often very complex reasons why people find themselves homeless and this tournament reinforces our ethos that our services provide so much more than just a roof and that, together with our partners, we’re committed to ending the cycle of homelessness – and what this event is all about.”

John Hartson, who played for Celtic and his national team Wales, will be cheering on the teams, inspiring players and sharing top football tips, as well as talking about his own experiences of tackling a gambling addiction and overcoming stage four cancer.

This year’s football tournament will once again be backed by the Guardiola Sala Foundation (GSF) and the official sponsors will be The Salvation Army’s insurance company, Sagic (Salvation Army General Insurance Corporation) which comprehensive insurance products to families, businesses and charities across the UK.

GSF is a humanitarian charity set up by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his family, who attended the Partnership Trophy in 2019 and has been involved and a supporter ever since. Sagic, an ethical insurer that ensures profits are used to provide financial backing to many of the great causes supported by The Salvation Army, has generously agreed to back the event.

Steven, 42, is a resident at a Salvation Army Lifehouse. Steven found himself homeless when his father moved into a care home and will be taking part in the Partnership Trophy. He said: “Playing football gives me peace of mind, it keeps me motivated and gives a structure to my day. I love the atmosphere and being part of a team. It’s keeping me really active as well and football helps me with my mental health.

“I’ve been to The Partnership Trophy before, I can’t wait for it. I count down the days and I’m first up on the day making sure everyone has a healthy breakfast and no sugar in their tea!”

The Salvation Army holds the event every year in partnership with its subsidiary, Salvation Army Homes, which has been part of The Salvation Army family providing housing services since 1959. With over 4,000 homes, providing people in need of safety, security and opportunities with quality accommodation, Salvation Army Homes, together with the church and charity, help people on their journey of personal transformation and out of homelessness. As with Lifehouses and drop-in services, Salvation Army Homes works with a variety of agencies, local authorities and specialist partners around the United Kingdom.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

By Luisa Dawe - Contributor