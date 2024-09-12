Avid mountain climber scales the Dolomite Mountains following knee replacement surgery

Richard Johnson had been climbing mountains for over 60 years but started to experience severe knee pain and limited mobility following two severe twists whilst winter mountaineering, stopping him from continuing with the hobby he enjoyed.

After living with severe knee pain and limited mobility for several years that severely impacted his daily life, Richard knew he could not endure the expected wait times to be cared for in the NHS. Deciding to use his private health cover, Richard researched his options for knee-replacement surgery and decided that Mr James Arbuthnot, an Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon at Sutton Coldfield’s Spire Little Aston Hospital, is someone he’d like to speak with.

After having all available treatment options, as well as the benefits and risks of each type of surgery fully explained by Mr Arbuthnot, Richard chose Mako robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery. Mako robotic-assisted surgeries offer patients numerous benefits over traditional joint replacement surgeries, including an increased level of surgical precision which leads to faster recovery times and reduced pain. The use of Mako during an operation helps the surgeon to minimise the trauma to the hip or knee, whilst preserving the maximum amount of healthy tissue.

Following surgery, Richard has got his active lifestyle back and is again able to do the things he once enjoyed, including mountain biking and indoor climbing which keeps him fit and flexible.

Just seven months after his operation, Richard was once again mountaineering in the Italian Dolomites, a place Richard is well acquainted with, having been a regular visitor since the early 2000s.

Richard abseiling from the top of Torre Lusy. Photo: Spire Healthcare

Commenting on his journey, Richard said: "I’ve been a regular visitor to the Dolomites since 2002 to rock climb and, using via ferratas to ascend to the summits.

"Just a few months ago, I couldn’t walk a mile without pain. Now, I’m back to cycling, rock climbing and now even mountain climbing. This surgery has truly been life changing. The Mako knee replacement has given me my life back."

Richard added: "From making the initial enquiry with team at Spire Little Aston Hospital, I didn’t have time to worry at all. I met with a super consultant, Mr Arbuthnot, who put me at ease right away. I would recommend anyone who is experiencing knee pain, like I was, to do something about it – I’m so thankful I did."

Mr James Arbuthnot, Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon at Spire Little Aston Hospital, said: "Richard’s recovery has been phenomenal. Seeing him return to his active lifestyle so quickly is a testament to Richard’s determination and the benefits of the Mako robotic-assisted knee replacement. It’s fantastic to know that this procedure has significantly improved his quality of life."

By Kieran Reynolds - Contributor