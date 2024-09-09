Teacher walks to raise funds to support inclusive arts opportunities in school

Amy Finch has set herself a fundraising challenged, walking from Stowlawn Primary in Bilston to Birmingham Hippodrome in Birmingham, this October.

The Arts in school holds a huge place in her heart and she is walking this to raise funds to provide access to this to all the pupils' at her school, at a minimal cost to parents.

Amy has always had access to the arts as a young person and into adult life, and discusses the significant impact that this can have on our childrens’ mental and physical well-being and goes the extra mile to provide as many extra-curricular opportunities as possible to the children removing any barriers with costs or transport.

Amy has chosen to walk to the Hippodrome as a point of significance as this is a place that provides access to the arts for young people. She feels that she can demonstrate the difficulties our children face, when overcoming barriers, as this is not a simple walk and will require lots of resilience, determination and planning, which is what our children face when trying to access the Arts.

In the last academic year, Amy sourced and provided many performance opportunities for our young people. The local school had children perform at ‘The Prince of Wales Theatre, Cannock’, ‘The Alex, Birmingham’ (who then progressed to national finals) performing at ‘New Oxford Theatre, Oxford’.

They were lucky enough to provide performers for ‘Armed Forces Day’ in West Park, Wolverhampton and Prouds Lane, ‘Celebration of the Park’ organised by the Mayor of Wolverhampton.

In School, they offer performance opportunities and have performed Peter Pan, Cindererella Rockerfella, Bah Humbag and will cast another show this academic year.

All of the opportunities she have provided so far have had a positive impact on the childrens’ overall confidence and happiness in the school. Her aim is to make this a fully-inclusive approach removing all barriers, and allowing all children to have access to the arts, no matter their ability.

The money that is raised from this walk, will be used to provide dance, drama and singing opportunities with external providers, who work professionally, as an extra-curricular approach as well as providing the young children in our school opportunities and also the opportunity to attend local performances. By offering these opportunities with external providers she feels that she can provide the young people in the school with the fundamental skills to achieve their future aspirations.

If you wish to support Amy on this walk, then you can donate at: gofundme.com/f/walking-for-stowlawn-performing-arts

By Your World Contributor