Art exhibition made from seized knives and weapons opens in Walsall

All pieces have been repurposed from knives and weapons surrendered to the police.

The exhibition, curated by Norman Cherry and Dauvit Alexander, forms part of the council’s ongoing anti-knife crime campaign and follows a visit from the Knife Angel in December last year, and the Manchester Bee Monument which toured schools this summer.

The council has worked with community groups and organisations to exhibit the work until 28 September, where after it will move to another location within the borough.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council, visited the exhibition on Friday 30 August to see the work and met young people from different parts of Walsall who have been invigilators for the exhibition, telling the stories relating to each piece.

He said, “The exhibition is very thought-provoking, every individual piece has a meaning behind it, so I’d really recommend visiting.

“It was great to speak with people who can talk about the transformation of each and every item, all of which have been repurposed from seized weapons.

“The arts can help us tell stories about the devastation knife crime is causing, and this exhibition tells a clear and simple message: choose life or knife.”

The exhibition is free entry, and can be found on the second floor of the Lichfield Street Hub, Lichfield St, Walsall WS1 1TR.

The Swords into Ploughshares Facebook page can be found at: facebook.com/SwordsIntoPloughshares/?locale=en_GB

