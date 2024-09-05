Historic hotel celebrates Heritage Week in 'Grand' style

In 1875, Isaac Horton and his architect, Thomson Plevins, began work on a 100 bedroom hotel on the corner of Colmore Row and Church Street and The Grand Hotel first opened its doors on 1 February 1879. The Grade II listed hotel is still very much an iconic landmark in the city today, offering guests true five-star luxury since its re-opening in 2021 following an extensive refurbishment.

To celebrate the significant role The Grand has played in the city’s past, the hotel is hosting a Birmingham Heritage Afternoon Tea event on Sunday, 15 September at 3pm-6.30pm in the Louis XIV-style Grand Ballroom.

The Grand Ballroom has played host to royalty and rock stars throughout the years, and now guests are invited to enjoy a sparkling afternoon tea accompanied by a live string quartet and an overview of the hotel’s heritage, whilst taking in the historic surroundings and indulging in delicious treats and a glass of sparkling wine.

For the whole of the 20th century, The Grand Hotel was a Birmingham landmark, and for the best part of that time, a byword for luxury and civic pride. The hotel closed in 2002 due to risk of crumbling stonework but a restoration project began in 2012 and the hotel re-opened in Summer 2021, following a £45 million refurbishment.

The hotel is a Birmingham institution and has enjoyed an illustrious past, having played host to a long list of royalty and famous names including King George VI, Malcom X, Charlie Chaplin, Winston Churchill and James Cagney.

General Manager of the Grand Hotel, Johan Scheepers said: "Our spectacular hotel is deeply woven into the seams of Birmingham’s rich history and Heritage Week is a great opportunity to celebrate this. It remains a timeless icon and I feel privileged to be taking care of the hotel for future generations."

James Higgins, The Grand's resident history expert added: "I'm looking forward to guiding guests through the stunning surroundings of the hotel and talking to people about the incredible history we have here at The Grand as they tuck into our award winning afternoon tea."

Now in its tenth year, Birmingham Heritage Week is supported by Birmingham City Council and coordinated by Birmingham Museums Trust. It is a city-wide celebration with over 100 events taking place.

To book the Heritage Afternoon Tea at The Grand Hotel on 15 September, visit: thegrandhotelbirmingham.co.uk, call 0121 827, or email hello@grandhotelbirmingham.co.uk

By Emma Howden - Contributor