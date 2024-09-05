Developer announces collaboration with children’s hospital as charity of the year

As charity of the year, Morro will be fundraising for and helping to support the hospital until the end of 2025 with a variety of fundraising activities, and a diverse assortment of donations to help in whatever way it can.

All money raised during the year will be donated to the hospital’s It Starts Here Appeal, which is currently raising money to help transform their front entrance and improve the patients’ experience when visiting.

The appeal is working with patients and families to create a bright, spacious, and child-friendly entrance which will help reduce fear and anxiety ahead of appointments.

The affordable homes developer has kicked off its year-long commitment with a donation of £2,000, that members of the Morro team have helped to raise.

The monetary donation was supplemented with an assortment of over 200 colouring pencils and crayon to help put patients at ease before their appointment, making their waiting times a little bit easier.

Ellie Maybury, Philanthropy and Partnerships Executive at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re really pleased to be Morro Partnerships’ chosen charity of the year; we’re excited to be working alongside the fantastic workforce which will enable us to continue to make a difference to the young children treated here.

“Our hospital is a leading, specialist paediatric centre, delivering some of the most advanced treatments, complex surgical procedures, and cutting-edge research to over 100,000 children and young people from across the UK and beyond.

“Each patient and family benefits from our charity and it’s thanks to businesses like Morro Partnerships who allow us to make a real difference to the spaces, treatment and equipment provided.”

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro said: “We’re passionate about not only being better community makers, but better future makers too.

“Our decision to name Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity reflects this commitment to improve communities in a way that isn’t limited to those we create and be better future makers by helping to support the most vulnerable that belong to those future generations.

“We can’t wait to get started on fundraising and donating our money, time and resources to the hospital throughout the year to support them in the wonderful work that they tirelessly undertake.”

By Ryan Clayton - Contributor