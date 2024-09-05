Aldridge under 15s score new sponsorship from local opticians

Specsavers on the High Street has teamed up with Red Star Athletic FC to provide home and away kits for the Villans, an Under 15s team.

With the new season kicking off in September, the team will be scoring in style in their new kits with Specsavers branding finishing off the look.

"It’s important to us that we help our local community and we are delighted to be supporting the team," says Tajinder Showker, store director at Specsavers Aldridge. "It’s great to be involved with grassroots football and we are all looking forward to watching the team continue to develop over the next season."

Mark Hodson, head coach of the Under 15s team, adds: "It's fantastic that Specsavers kindly agreed to sponsor our home and away kits. Without the support of local businesses, grassroots football would be unsustainable so we’re really grateful for the support. The team is looking forward to wearing the kit with pride and showing off the Specsavers logo far and wide."

By Abbie Wood - Contributor