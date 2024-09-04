Work colleagues and their families get together for annual summer party

Steel drums, stilt walkers and food and drink formed part of the celebrations that saw Amazon employees join with their families and friends to see out the summer season.

Yavor Yankov works at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield and attended the summer party. He said: “Our events are even more special when we can bring our loved ones along. I had a great time in the sunshine, enjoying the many treats my teammates had so thoughtfully organised. I’m looking forward to next year’s party already!”

Paul Roberts, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, added: “Come August, school is out and spirits are high at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield. Our annual summer party gives us an opportunity to stop and celebrate our accomplishments together, while having have some fun with our families and friends. It’s a real treat and a lovely day.”

By Zoe Kerr - Contributor