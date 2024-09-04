Retailer joins forces with local council to launch Project Phoenix in Walsall

Harjit, owner of H & Jodie's Nisa Local in Walsall, recently attended an ACS workshop at The Shard with the Co-op's Director of Campaigning and Public Affairs, Paul Gerrard, updating attendees on the Co-op's Safer Colleagues, Safer Communities campaign.

Shocked by the information shared during the session, Harjit played a pivotal role in setting up a collaboration between numerous community stakeholders to get together to discuss a community response.

The result is Project Phoenix, a community action group committed to working together to help address antisocial behaviour in the Walsall area.

The group is trialling a multi-agency partnership between Walsall Council and RG8 Security. Funded by the council and supported by Neighbourhood Watch, the security operation patrol areas of high activity, such as school bus drop-offs, after school time.

They partly act as a deterrent for any activity, but they also speak to young people about any challenges they may be facing and direct them to local organisations that may be able to help them - such as the MLSS boxing club and other sporting and training organisations.

As part of the project, H & Jodie's have accessed the latest round of the MADL Heart of the Community fund. So far, the retailer has used £15,000 for three local causes including two boxing clubs with the aim of giving young people activities to keep them active. Harjit hopes to access more of the £250,000 fund in the near future for other community causes.

Harjit said: “Project Phoenix is a commitment to our local community to work together to tackle antisocial behaviour and I’m delighted with the combined effort from all the relevant stakeholders in the local area.

“I’m confident this project will have a significant positive impact on the community in Walsall and hopefully start to reduce ASB in the local area. I’d like to thank Garry Perry from Walsall Council in particular for all the work which has gone on so far to improve the safety of our streets.”

Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, added: “It’s fantastic to hear that Harjit is implementing his own project for the area close to his Nisa Local store.

"We know how much of a significant impact crime has to local communities so to see a commitment by Harjit and local stakeholders to tackle antisocial behaviour at the route of the problem is good news. Good luck to Project Phoenix!”

By Sam Holtby - Contributor