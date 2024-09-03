Sweet success for youngsters following theatre's summer production

Approximately 2,000 people saw Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over four shows covering the last weekend in August.

An extra show was added due to demand after the initial 1,500 tickets were snapped up in less than 10 hours.

The Summer School project, arranged by Freedom Leisure and supported by Stafford Borough Council, saw more than 40 local youngsters, aged between 9 and 18, learn, rehearse and perform the West End smash musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless story of Willy Wonka and his magical chocolate factory.

Lucy Soden drew rave reviews as Charlie Bucket, while Maia Holmes’ Willy Wonka was another highlight in a run that saw standing ovations after every performance.

The project only began on August 5, with the first show taking place less than three weeks later, and among the hit songs were ‘Pure Imagination’, ‘I’ve Got a Golden Ticket’ and ‘The Candy Man’.

The Mayor of Stafford Borough Councillor Frank James attended the opening night with Mayoress Sara Peters and she said: "We were absolutely bowled over by the production and the incredible professionalism of the children and young adults considering the short length of the time that they had to produce it. The standard of singing, dancing and acting was extremely high.

"We could have been at a show in the West End of London!"

Gatehouse Theatre manager Gary Stevens said: "For a fair number of these young people this was their first taste of being on stage and what they did in less than three weeks of rehearsals was absolutely incredible. They should all be immensely proud of what they achieved – it was a truly fantastic show.

"There were undoubtedly some stars of the future on the Gatehouse stage and we will be following their careers with great interest."

The annual Summer School is open to everyone and there is a bursary scheme to help cover fees for applicants in some cases.

To register interest for the 2025 Summer School, contact Alison Young on 01785 619080 or alison.young@freedom-leisure.co.uk

