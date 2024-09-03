Mary celebrates milestone birthday with special afternoon tea

Mary celebrated her milestone birthday on August 26, and the centenarian was honoured with a special afternoon tea at Goscote Lane joined by friends and family and presented with her 100th birthday card from King Charles III.

Born in Wednesbury in 1924, Mary has spent her entire life in Walsall, a place she has called home. Her daughter, Elaine, shared heartfelt memories of her mother's life, highlighting her infectious joy, love of dancing, and unwavering spirit.

"My mum's longevity is proof of her positive outlook and zest for life. She danced till 1am on her 90th birthday! It’s overwhelming to see her achieve this milestone. She has always been a happy woman with so much positivity, and her advice to me has always been to be true to myself."

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, said, "It's such an honour to celebrate Mary’s 100th birthday. On behalf of the people of Walsall, I wish Mary many more years of happiness and good health of mind and body."

Mary's life has been filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. At the age of 14, she started working in a local factory which manufactured garden tools in Wednesbury. There, she met her husband, Albert, and they celebrated their Golden and Diamond wedding anniversaries before Albert suffered a heart attack and died suddenly in 2007 aged 86.

However, Mary's resilience shone through even in the face of loss, as she continued to find joy and purpose in life.

