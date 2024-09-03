Local Soroptimist group highlight their work to support charities

The day was a great success, the sun was shining and hundreds of people attended, including children dressed as pirates and fairies. There was music, various stalls and the event was officially opened by The Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Stafford, Councillor Peter Jones and his wife, Joy.

Members of Soroptimist International of Stafford had a stall to highlight the charities they support, these include Toilet Twinning, with over 100 toilets now donated to disadvantaged people in the world - over 40 per cent of the world's population do not have a toilet; PEACH Womb Cancer Research, and Collecting Bras for a Breast Cancer Charity.

The International charity is Opening Doors To a Brighter Future - educating girls in Cambodia, Pakistan, Paraguay and Uganda. Local charities include The House of Bread, helping the homeless, and The Women's Refuge, helping victims of domestic abuse.

A tombola stall raised £97 towards the charities.

Soroptimist International is a global voice for women. Over 70,000 members in over 100 countries. Soroptimists make a difference to the lives of over half a million women and girls in the world every year.

For more information about the Stafford club sigbi,org/stafford.

By June Coupland - Contributor