Facebook plea sees 92-year-old Wilf return to the saddle for last time

It was a bright, sunny morning when 92-year-old Wilf stepped out of the car with a grin that could light up the entire countryside. Clad in his impeccably polished riding boots, jodhpurs, a hunting jacket, and a flat cap, it was clear that this was no ordinary outing for him. Wilf was at the headquarters of Altezza People UK, a renowned equestrian learning centre, for an experience he had longed for—a chance to get back in the saddle one last time.

Just 24 hours earlier, Wilf's granddaughter Abby Matthews from Stafford, had posted a heartfelt appeal on Facebook. She asked if anyone could help fulfil her grandfather’s wish to ride a horse again, something he had not done for years due to his declining health.

With a twinkle in his eye, Wilf’s first words to Julia were, “I’m glad to see you’ve got five-bar gates because we’re going to be jumping them today!” His spirited greeting brought laughter and joy to everyone present. It was clear that despite his age, Wilf's passion for riding had not waned.

Wilf’s history with horses ran deep. A former jockey and huntsman and an avid rider in his younger days, he had spent countless hours in the saddle, passionately helping 'green horses' to develop. Although the years had taken their toll, Wilf’s love for horses and the thrill of the ride had never faded. He was determined to make the most of this opportunity, and his attire—carefully chosen for the occasion—spoke volumes about his anticipation.

The team at Altezza People had prepared a gentle, yet spirited horse called Georgie Girl for Wilf’s ride. Georgie, a beautiful and patient mare, seemed to sense the significance of the moment as she stood calmly while Wilf build a relationship with her. With help from Julia and the family, Wilf mounted Georgie, settling into the saddle with a natural ease that only comes from years of experience.

Wilf to Georgie: "Come on Geogie, let's jump the gate!" Georgie to Wilf: "No chance". Photo: Abby Matthews

As they set off, Wilf guided Georgie around Coppice Farm at Buxton's Equestrian Centre surrounded by his family. For Wilf, this was more than just a ride; it was a journey back in time, a chance to reconnect with a part of his life that had always brought him immense joy. Julia asked "How are you doing up there?" His reply was, "Wonderful, I am lost in my memories".

Sharing a moment of love and connection. Photo: Abby Matthews

For Abby, who had orchestrated the entire event with a simple Facebook post, it was a moment of immense pride and gratitude. “I can’t thank Julia and the team enough,” she said. “This meant the world to my grandad, and it’s a memory we’ll cherish forever.”

The story of Wilf’s ride quickly spread on social media, touching the hearts of many who had followed Abby’s original post. It served as a poignant reminder of the power of community and the impact that a simple act of kindness can have. Julia Jones and the team at Altezza People had not only made Wilf’s dream come true but had also inspired others to find ways to make meaningful connections in their own lives.

Thank you Georgie! A moment of kindness and gratitude. Photo: Abby Matthews

By Your World Contributor