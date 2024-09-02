City of Wolverhampton celebrates the legacy of former leader with plaque unveiling

Councillor Brookfield died last year after fearless battle with cancer at the age of 57. He was instrumental in the refurbishment of the beloved city venue which has hosted live music and entertainment since 1938.

The plaque was unveiled during a private ceremony with members of Ian’s immediate family and close colleagues to honour his enduring contributions to the city.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Leader of the Council, delivered a heartfelt tribute at the ceremony, praising the critical role Ian Brookfield played in the multi-million-pound refurbishment of The Halls.

He said: “Ian’s leadership was essential in transforming this iconic venue. His dedication not only revitalised The Halls but also brought substantial benefits to the local economy. And, importantly, Ian wanted to create a place where people could come and enjoy themselves.”

Ian’s sister Valerie Balfour spoke on behalf of the family at the unveiling. She said: “It is a great honour to see Ian’s name on the door, a true testament to his hard work for both the building and the City of Wolverhampton. He would have been thrilled to know that his name will be associated with a place where people will come to enjoy themselves for years to come.”

AEG Presents, the operator of the venue, was represented at the unveiling by General Manager of The Halls, Crissie Rushton, who said: “Ian’s contributions to this building and our community are immeasurable. This plaque ensures that his name and spirit will continue to inspire everyone who passes through these doors.”

The opening season of The Halls last year is estimated to have boosted the local economy by almost £1.6 million, attracted over 50,000 visitors to the city and supported over 250 people into employment.

Councillor Ian Brookfield led the City of Wolverhampton Council and held the seat for the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward before his death aged 57 in July 2023. He became leader of the council in 2019 and served as mayor of Wolverhampton for the municipal year 2015-16, raising over £17,000 for his chosen charities.

