Sandwell dance school overcomes 'years of challenges' to become pillar of support to its students

Starting at the beginning as a modest dance school meeting weekly in a primary school delivering classes to a wide range of students for over a year, we have now secured our own premises in Cradley Heath and are now establishing ourselves as a cornerstone of the community and a safe space for all our students.

Charlie-Ann Hayes, director of CNCDance, after years of dedicating and training, realised her life long dream of creating a dance school with a difference in 2019 by founding her own dance school. Her ambitions were to not only own a company, but also too spread her passion for dance. After a year of teaching within a local primary school she expanded her company by hiring a church hall on a regular basis, increasing the number of classes and students.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, she persevered, providing her students with support, dance, and a sense of normality through zoom classes and regular check-ins, ensuring they had a positive outlet during those uncertain times. Throughout the years CNCDance has embraced a diverse range of students, from toddlers to adults providing support not just in dance but also in their personal lives.

They offer classes for the entire community, including young children, those who are home educated, and individuals with additional needs. Charlie-Ann has completed several training courses and gained many qualifications within SEND (special education needs and disabilities), so she can provide classes for those children that have different abilities and struggles within there daily life, she provides a safe space within her studio for home education classes.

CNCDance students. Photo: Lythgoe Photos

At Cardiff City FC. Photo: CNCDance

CNCDance now has its own comp squad team providing the students with numerous opportunities for competitions, community performances, and a variety of enjoyable experiences. Above all, we have cultivated a family-like environment where everyone is supportive of each other, both in dance and in life.

Over the years, CNCDance have put on many events to help the local community and charities, with one particular cause being close to the director heart, Regan's Mito Mission, where we spend a whole week dressed wearing green to raise awareness of Mitochondrial Disease.

Regan our mito warrior. Photo: CNCDance

Opening day at the new studio. Photo: CNCDance

Following five years of challenges but still sustaining all their students, navigating Covid-19 regulations and financial difficulties, CNCDance has now outgrown the the current venues and finally secured their own permanent location, which in turn has given them the opportunity to secure HAF funding to be able to offer free classes to those on low incomes and is now poised for growth and many more opportunities with this new permanent venue.

Stay tuned for that upcoming exciting adventures!

By Your World Contributor