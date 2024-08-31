Manufacturing professional transforms career with support from West Midlands based charity

A fortuitous meeting with Wayne Bishop, Health and Safety Manager at Speller Metcalfe, one of the UK’s leading regional contractors, marked the turning point in Holly’s career. Wayne, impressed by Holly's enthusiasm, invited her, in his capacity as Chair of the Birmingham Health, Safety & Environment Association (BHSEA) to a monthly meeting in Walsall. There, Holly was introduced to numerous members including Ken Davies, a principal lecturer and Chartered Health and Safety Practitioner at City of Wolverhampton College.

Ken provided Holly with invaluable guidance on the most suitable health and safety qualifications, leading her to enroll on the NEBOSH National General Certificate course. Holly remarked, “I highly recommend this course to anyone wanting to get into health and safety as it covers such a wide range of topics and scenarios.”

In addition to her NEBOSH studies, Holly completed a three-day Level 2 IOSH Managing Safely course, further enhancing her ability to assess risks and hazards in the workplace. Ken praised Holly’s dedication, stating: “Individuals like Holly, with a passion for health and safety, are a pleasure to teach.”

Holly's journey then continued with a two-week job-shadowing opportunity with Speller Metcalfe’s SHEQ (Safety, Health, Environment and Quality) team. She gained hands-on experience in various health and safety processes, including fire plan reviews and site visits. Holly expressed her gratitude, saying: “The experience was priceless. It truly excited me and opened my eyes to the authentic reality of the day-to-day life of someone responsible for health, safety, and environment at work.”

Wayne Bishop emphasised the importance of nurturing emerging professionals, stating: “supporting individuals like Holly can have such a positive impact on both the individual and the organisation. It contributes to a stronger workforce and brighter future for the sector.”

Holly’s story highlights the critical role of mentorship and networking in career transitions. BHSEA, a locally based charity membership organisation, is proud to champion best practice health and safety. In addition to hosting monthly events and presentations, it also provides learning and mentoring opportunities that empower aspiring professionals and helps to advance the health and safety sector in the region.

BHSEA welcomes newly qualified graduates of an accredited health and safety programme/qualification to join the Association, free of charge. Equally, if you are looking to change career, it’s a great way to network and learn more about the opportunities with other like-minded health, safety, and environment professionals.

For more information, please visit bhsea.org.uk.

By Sarah Kenny - Contributor