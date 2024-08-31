Bridgnorth care home opening its doors for open day
Innage Grange Grange Care Home in Bridgnorth, is inviting everyone to their open day on Friday, September 6, when it is opening its doors to offer a wonderful opportunity to explore its beautiful grounds and facilities, meet the friendly staff, and learn more about the vibrant community there.
Enjoy guided tours, engaging activities, and discover what makes Innage Grange a special place to live. Whether you’re considering a new home for yourself or a loved one, or simply curious about its services, experience the warmth and hospitality of Innage Grange (WV16 4HN) between 10.30am and 3pm.
By Nicky Spencer - Contributor