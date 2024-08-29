Young Kidderminster rockers taking the West Midlands by storm

Despite their youth, retsecroW(s) have quickly established themselves as a must-see act across the West Midlands. Formed in July 2022, the band consists of Luca on vocals and guitar (12), Ollie on lead guitar (15), George on drums (14), and Alexie on bass (14). Their raw talent and relentless gigging have helped them build a loyal following and cement their place in the local rock scene.

Blood Sea was produced by rock and metal producer Jay Shredder at his SLL studio in the Wyre Forest, a name known for working with heavyweights like Saxon, KK’s Priest (Judas Priest), and Diamond Head. Jay was blown away by the band in the studio: "Working with retsecroW(s) was an eye-opener. These kids are incredibly gifted beyond their years. Their raw energy in the studio was infectious, and their musical maturity is something I can’t wait to see evolve. Blood Sea is just the beginning for them."

The single, which has already become a fan favourite at their live shows, has been a year in the making and showcases the band's development both on and off the stage. As Luca, the band's 12-year-old singer, explains: "This track has grown with us at each gig and we’ve watched it turn into something we’re really proud of."

retsecroW(s) performing at Bewdley Carnival in 2024. Photo: retsecroW(s)

To celebrate the release of "Blood Sea," retsecroW(s) will be performing a free gig at 45Live in Kidderminster on Sunday, 8 September - an event that promises to be as electrifying as their music.

Blood Sea will be available on all major streaming platforms from September 6. Don’t miss the chance to catch retsecroW(s) live at 45Live in Kidderminster - this band of young rockers is set to take the music world by storm.

By Kris Griffin - Contributor