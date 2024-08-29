Lichfield firm announces new chief operating officer

Lee joined the company in August, 2008, marking the beginning of an impressive career spanning almost 16 years with the company. A former student of Chase Terrace Technology College in the Midlands, he continued his education as an apprentice at Access Bookings whilst working towards his accounting qualification.

After recognising a need for greater challenges early in his role, Lee expanded his skill set through continued studies and comprehensive training under the mentorship of the Access Bookings’ senior management team, which included secondments through all departments within the business.

He then took on significant responsibilities, including managing a team during a leadership vacancy and forming a specialist internal travel group who successfully navigated the 2010 ash cloud crisis. Together, their expertise, under Lee’s guidance, extended to managing key accounts, including the BBC, and handling critical projects such as the response to the deaths of Prince Philip and HM Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

As Operations Director, a position he has held for seven years, Lee has played a pivotal role in coordinating the company’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. His leadership and strategic decision-making during these challenging times were instrumental in steering the company through crises and ensuring continued growth and stability.

“Lee’s promotion to COO is a testament to his deep understanding of the business and ability to drive success across multiple fronts,” comments Patricia Barnes, managing director of Access Bookings. “His consistent track record of fostering strong client relationships, exceeding project expectations, and demonstrating robust crisis management skills made him the ideal candidate for this role.”

As COO, Lee will now oversee the day-to-day operations of Access Bookings, ensuring that all departments continue to function smoothly and align with the company’s strategic objectives.

Lee will continue to work closely with senior leadership to develop and implement business strategies that support growth and sustainability, while managing key client relationships to ensure long-term partnerships. Additionally, he will play a crucial role in risk management, crisis response, and fostering an organisational culture that further promotes innovation and continuous improvement.

Commenting on his promotion, Lee says: “I’m excited to be taking on the role of COO and I’m looking forward to working with all teams within the business to further drive our sustainable growth and further enhance operational efficiency to solidify our position as an industry leader.

“Although embracing digital transformation and leveraging data-driven insights will become essential for our ongoing business growth and success, we won’t deviate from our people-led function which operates 24/7 and provides swift and efficient solutions for our customers.”

By Jenny Holden - Contributor