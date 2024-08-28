Utopia's charity walk raises record amount

Intrepid staff at Utopia’s Wolverhampton headquarters dodged the showers to raise over £1,500 on their annual 10k charity walk recently. This enjoyable event is organised by Matt Cox, an Assembly Team Supervisor at Utopia. Matt describes the walk as a pleasant stroll with colleagues, stopping for refreshments along the way.

With a record £1,545 raised this year so far and the possibility of further donations to come, the impressive sum will be split between the Men’s Mental Health Charity, which aims to raise awareness about mental health among men, and Utopia’s own Liz Green Fund, set up to benefit cancer charities and local causes in memory of one of the founding directors Liz Green.

The happy group of 20 walkers had a brilliant day and actually walked 11.2k in total, all strikingly attired in bright pink T-shirts proudly displaying the logos of the two chosen charities.

Matt said: “Quite apart from raising valuable funds for charity, this is such a brilliant team-building occasion. It’s a great opportunity for Utopia staff to spend time together outside work. Congratulations to everyone who took part.”

By Deborah Lord - Contributor