RV there yet? Motorhome & Caravan Show returning to NEC Birmingham

Spanning almost 21 acres, this mammoth display of motorhomes, campervans and caravans is the UK’s largest, with the latest models and some brand new Show exclusive launches to step inside and explore. Featuring over 350 exhibitors that include the leading UK and European leisure vehicle manufacturers and dealers, trade suppliers, awning manufacturers, leisure vehicle accessory companies, destinations and tourist boards - all under one roof - the Show offers newbies and enthusiasts everything they need for successful leisure vehicle adventures. No other UK Show offers so much choice!

Around 1000 new models will be on display enabling visitors to compare the latest model layouts, specifications and innovations.

As well as an unrivalled choice of products on display and the opportunity to speak with manufacturers face-to-face, free impartial expert advice will be on offer in abundance! Those wanting to try towing or driving a motorhome or caravan can get behind the wheel and learn tips and skills for safe driving on the road by booking onto free Motorhome Manoeuvring sessions with the Caravan and Motorhome Club or a Caravan Towing Experience with the Camping & Caravanning Club and the Show’s Tow Car Partner Isuzu.

Visitors will also be able to “Ask the Experts” any technical and practical questions about leisure vehicle ownership, enjoy free informative talks about destinations to visit across the UK and Europe, and put their questions to a host of special guests who share a love of the outdoors at the Inspiration Theatre. Confirmed speakers include TV presenters Matt Baker MBE, Kate Humble, chef Kwoklyn Wan, and Caravan and Motorhome Club member and campervanner Annabel Croft. More speakers will be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now at mcshow.co.uk

By Dusty Jones - Contributor