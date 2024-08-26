Little Dachshund Sacha back on all paws after spinal condition

Six-year-old Sacha has intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), a spinal condition which can cause back pain in dogs and is common in Dachshunds.

The beloved family pet has twice undergone operations to treat herniated discs at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals (WMR) in Burton on Trent.

Earlier this year, she was referred again with difficulty walking, with experts at the state-of-the-art Linnaeus-owned referral centre carrying out an intricate operation to relieve pressure on the spine.

However, the latest surgery was potentially the most challenging as the problem was in one of the lower discs and riskier in terms of potential paralysis.

Following the successful surgery, Sacha is back at home with her grateful owners Andrew and Helen Holloway, from Halesowen, and living life to the full.

Helen said: “Earlier this year, Sacha started to struggle getting up kerbs on a walk and getting in the back door.

“She then started to shake, which was a likely sign of pain and, due to her history, I recognised it was likely to be IVDD.

“I was hopeful based on the level of the vet’s expertise and previous outcomes but was also obviously concerned, as the vet explained the problem was in one of the lower discs than previously and due to the location of the fluid it would be more complicated.

“Nevertheless, I was kept fully informed in a way I could understand and I knew Sacha would be well cared for.”

Sacha with owner Helen. Photo: West Midlands Veterinary Referrals

Sacha received veterinary physiotherapy at WMR by Nikki Shingler, who said, said: “When Sacha arrived at WMR earlier this year, we monitored her for three days after which she unfortunately deteriorated so then we performed a hemilaminectomy.

“Following surgery, Sacha stayed at WMR for five days and has had two physiotherapy sessions since.

“I’m happy to say that she’s made good progress and this latest surgery has made a real difference to her quality of life with her owner reporting that she’s now trying to keep up with her two other dogs.”

IVDD has been reported as a major problem in Dachshunds with around one in four of the breed suffering back issues.

Sacha has continued her treatment closer to home and her owner, Helen, added: “Sacha is now in very good spirit and does not seem to be in any pain.

“We walk her separately to our two other dogs so she doesn’t try to walk to quickly, and she really enjoys her daily massages and weekly physio.”

By Tom Payne - Contributor