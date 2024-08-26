Community 'inspired' by local young talent at music showcase

The event at the Newhampton Arts Centre, welcomed over 60 guests, including family, friends, and Wolverhampton Mayor, Linda Leach.

The evening featured a series of video presentations and passionate performances by the young people involved in Beatsabar’s programs, showcasing the remarkable progress they have made in their musical journeys. The audience enjoyed a diverse array of live performances that highlighted the talent and dedication of the participants. Two music videos, 'See What Veggies Do' and 'Succeed' were also premiered, with an official release on YouTube expected in the coming days.

During the interval, guests were treated to light refreshments while one of the young participants, DJ Charlie (K2Chazzy), took the opportunity to DJ and demonstrate the skills he had developed during his time at Beatsabar. His set added an energetic and personal touch to the event, further illustrating the impact of the workshops.

After the interval, there was a short Q&A with some of the young people giving honest answers about how Beatsabar has helped them during the holidays.

Mayor Linda Leach then addressed the audience, expressing her admiration for the young talent on display and praising Beatsabar for its positive impact on the local community. She commended the organisation for providing a nurturing environment where young people can develop their musical skills and gain confidence.

The event concluded with an inspiring talk from John Paul, the CEO of Beatsabar. He shared exciting news about the organisation's future, including plans for team growth and a bold vision to raise funds for a larger building to serve as a dedicated training centre. He also discussed potential expansion into franchising, emphasising Beatsabar’s commitment to reaching even more young people in the future. He then called up each young person in attendance, and gave them a certificate and CD of the music they had created during the five week summer music workshop.

The Summer Showcase was yet another powerful demonstration of the transformative impact of music and community, leaving everyone inspired by the young performers’ talent and the ongoing work of Beatsabar Music Project.

