Students shine at academy on results day

With the support of staff and the whole academy community, the students have been working exceptionally hard to secure these grades over the past couple of years.

While the academy is celebrating a range of successes, individual standout achievements include:

Twins, Emma and Grace, are hoping to attend Hereford Sixth Form to study A-Levels. This follows Emma achieving eleven grade 9s, and Grace achieving seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7.

Emma Hardman who successfully achieved six grades 9s, four grade 8s and 1 grade 6; Emma is planning to attend either Hereford or Shrewsbury Sixth Form to study A-levels.

Thomas Whateley who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and two grades 6s; Thomas is planning on attending Ludlow Sixth Form to study A-levels

Charlotte Tuck- Vanderstraete who achieved one grade 9, six grade 8s, three grade 7s and one grade 5; Charlotte is also planning on going to Hereford Sixth Form to study A-levels

The results follow the academy receiving a glowing Ofsted report this June, which judged the school to be Good in all areas. The inspection confirmed the success of what inspectors said were “impressive and significant” changes that the school has made over the last year.

Tenbury High Ormiston Academy is fully committed to a vision of high achievement and outstanding, personalised care for its students. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Vicki Dean, Principal at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, said: "Seeing our Year 11 students succeed is immensely rewarding. They have put in tremendous effort, and their GCSE results are really well-deserved.

"After a successful year for our academy, including our recent Good Ofsted rating, we have really enjoyed celebrating our Year 11 students today, and marking the hard work which has gone into achieving their success. I very much look forward to seeing what they achieve next."

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor