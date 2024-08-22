Students praised for hard work this GCSE results day

The academy is pleased to see students achieve well as they get ready for the next steps in their educational journey, whether that be studying A Levels, entering high quality apprenticeships or taking on vocational courses.

The aspirational students have worked exceptionally hard and the whole school community is proud of their accomplishments. Some of the individual stand-out achievements include:

Ishvar Singh who successfully completed 11 GCSE qualifications, achieving grade 9s in mathematics, English literature, chemistry, Spanish, Italian and grade 8s in history, physics and English language

Nathan Pope, Head Boy, who has achieved a grade 9 in art, alongside grade 8s in mathematics, English language and physics, whilst also completing his Duke of Edinburgh Awards alongside his studies, and leading on student events across the academy.

Jahar Purewal who achieved grade 9s in mathematics, chemistry, biology and physics, and is moving on to study A Level sciences at King Edwards, Stourbridge in the hope of going on to complete a science-based degree at university.

Aditi Karra who has gained grade 9s in chemistry, biology, physics, and photography alongside grade 8s in mathematics and geography.

Wodensborough Ormiston academy is a truly inclusive school, which works in the best interest of all its students to support them on their learning journey. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Leigh Moore, Principal at Wodensborough Ormiston Academy, said: "It is a privilege to be able to celebrate with all of our students today. Our class of 2024 should all be immensely proud of themselves and what they have achieved despite the significant challenges and obstacles over the years.

“Thank you so much to our wonderful community, including our dedicated and hardworking staff who have been central to our young people’s success.”

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor