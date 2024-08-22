School congratulates students following another successful year
Wolverley CE Secondary School would like to congratulate all our students on their achievements, it has been fabulous to see them celebrating today. These results reflect years of their determination, commitment and perseverance. They are a wonderful year group and we wish every single student a very happy and highly successful future.
As always, we are incredibly grateful to our fabulous teachers and support staff. They have worked tirelessly to maintain the highest standards of education and pastoral care, preparing students to move on to their next chosen pathway. We would also like to thank families for their continued support and partnership with us.
We look forward to seeing students progress into our Sixth Form. They will enjoy facilities that have recently had a £100,000 investment and we can’t wait for them to see the improvements in September.
By Sarah Harding - Contributor