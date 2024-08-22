Local academy marks students’ achievements

The academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is pleased to announce another year of excellent results. The whole academy community is incredibly proud of its students, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy.

Some of the standout achievements include:

Kat Chen who successfully achieved a 9 in English Language, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History and an 8 in Eng Literature

Vlad Cebotari who successfully achieved a 9 in Maths, 9/9 in Science and 7s in English and History

Karan Dahyea who successfully achieved a 9 in Maths, Physics and Chemistry along with 8’s in Biology and English

Erik Jacko who successfully achieved a 9 in Maths, along with 8’s in Science and English and a 7 in Geography

Evie Kemp who successfully achieved 9’s in Science, 8’s in English, Maths and History, along with Distinctions in both Dance and Health and Social Care

Underpinned by its four core values of character, organisation, resilience and excellence, Ormiston SWB Academy provides students with the opportunities and support to lead successful futures. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by having access to the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Dan Mason, Principal at Ormiston SWB Academy, said: “Our whole school community is delighted to see this cohorts’ commitment to their studies rewarded with these brilliant results. They have worked incredibly hard and are hugely deserving of their success.

“I would like to thank our students for a wonderful five years, our staff for their dedication to championing every child and our families for their unwavering support. It is truly a group effort, and we should all be proud of what has been achieved today.”

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor