Congratulations to Moreton Year 11 on their GCSE results!

Over the past five years, they have demonstrated incredible resilience and determination, navigating through significant disruptions to their learning. Their perseverance has led to some truly outstanding results, reflecting their commitment and hard work.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in guiding our students to success. We also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the wider community, whose encouragement has been vital during this pivotal stage in our students’ educational journeys.

Special mentions go to Ceidann, who achieved top grades of 9s and 8s; Neo, who secured strong passes including 8s and 7s; Grace, whose impressive results will propel her into her next steps of learning; and Divine, who earned the highest grades with 9s and 8s.

As our Year 11 students move forward into their next chapters, we know they will continue to achieve great things. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavors.

By Paul Martin - Contributor