Academy celebrates student successes in GCSE results

Their students have, once again, demonstrated their academic excellence, achieving remarkable results across a range of subjects. The entire academy community is proud of the achievements of its students, many of whom are set to continue their educational journey at Three Spires Sixth Form (Compton Campus) in September.

Among the many success stories this year, several students excelled, achieving top grades in their subjects:

Abigail Osamudiamen: Achieved an impressive set of results, all at grades 7, 8, and 9.

Blessing Inyiri: Excelled with a consistent performance across all subjects, achieving grades 7, 8, and 9.

Daniel Harris: Showcased outstanding academic ability with all grades at 7, 8, and 9.

Ravi Tour: Demonstrated strong performance across a broad spectrum, achieving grades from 6 to 9.

Megan White: Consistently achieved high marks, with all grades between 7 and 9.

Sofia Rawal: Maintained an excellent academic record with all grades at 7, 8, and 9.

Jonathan Morris: Achieved a commendable set of results, with grades ranging from 6 to 9.

Mrs S Bahra, Head of Year 11, shared her sentiments: "I would like to say a massive well done and congratulations to all the students. They have worked extremely hard over the years and showed resilience and determination to the very end. I wish them all the success in the future in whatever they choose to do. I am so very proud of them as a year group."

As these students prepare to embark on the next chapter of their academic journey, St Peter's Collegiate Academy looks forward to welcoming many of them back and continuing to support them every step of the way.

By Karen Walker - Contributor