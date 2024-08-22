Academy celebrates excellent GCSE results

The Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is incredibly proud of its students, as they take the next steps in their education, with many returning to the academy’s sixth form.

The whole community has come together to celebrate the success of its students who have worked exceptionally hard to secure these grades over the past couple of years, with support from the academy’s staff and leaders.

Alongside the continued success of the academy, some of the individual standout achievements include:

Archi Milek, who achieved 11 GCSEs in total at grade 8 or 9, including grade 9s in English language, English literature and science.

Libby McDonagh, who secured 9 GCSE grades, eight of which were grade 8 or 9, including grade 9s in English language, business studies and history.

Alexander Endicott, who received 9 GCSE grades, including grade 9s in biology, geography and computer science.

Yusuf Khan, who achieved 9 GCSE grades, all grade 7 and above, including grade 9s in science and religious studies.

Ryan Southen, Emrah Stewart and Libby McDonagh. Photo: Ormiston Forge Academy

Ormiston Forge Academy instils the values of Resilience, Aspiration and Respect in all its students, which form the corner stone of academic achievement and personal happiness. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Lisa Mason, Principal at Ormiston Forge Academy, said:

"Our students' GCSE results are a testament to their hard work and perseverance over the past few years. I am so pleased to join them today in celebrating their achievements.

“We can’t wait to see what they accomplish in their next chapter of education; I know they all have incredibly bright futures ahead of them.”

By Rosie Cottom - Contributor