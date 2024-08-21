Put your best foot forward and explore Tittesworth Water’s walking trails

Hugely popular with all ages, it hosts an array of events and activities such as watersports, as well as being a haven for wildlife and perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching.

But the other attraction that brings everyone in is Tittesworth’s trails that take in the whole site and are perfect for a steady stroll, bracing walk or even a run, meaning there is something for everyone.

The site also plays host to a number of half marathons and 10K events for runners to take part in throughout the year.

Tittesworth’s trails include the:

Churnet Trail – a 0.5-mile accessible short loop along the edge of the river where visitors can catch a flash of bright blue as a kingfisher darts past.

Fosters Trial – a 2-mile loop which takes in the fantastic views of the reservoir where you can listen out for woodpeckers in the woodland and stop off at the play area.

Crabapple Trail – a 2.75-mile route through Fosters Wood and out to the meadows to enjoy the orchids and wildflowers, then looping through Crabapple Wood before returning through the meadows.

Reservoir Trail – a 4.5-mile longer walk around the reservoir and across the dam to take in the views of the open water, The Roaches and beyond. Visitors are also urged to keep their eyes over the water for a fishing Heron or Great Crested Grebe.

The Churnet and Fosters Trail are accessible routes at Tittesworth.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Tittesworth is the perfect location if you want to get out and about in nature, get some exercise in the great outdoors and take in some of the most amazing views.

“With a number of trails there is something to suit everyone, making it the perfect place to visit whether you are a fitness fanatic or a family looking for a day out.”

As part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign this summer, people can win a £100 Virgin Experience Days Voucher by simply taking a photo of themselves enjoying the great outdoors.

The competition comes as Severn Trent has launched new treasure maps, one for each region, which pinpoint a whole host of fun and low-cost attractions that families can pay a visit to over the holidays.

The treasure maps can be downloaded from the Severn Trent website for free and provide fun for youngsters, but also helps them enjoy the great outdoors, learn more about local nature, and provide them with some summer entertainment.

All people must do is visit either a visitor site, or local green community space listed on their treasure map, take a photo of you enjoying a summer experience in nature, and then upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #STYourLocalTreasure and/or tag the Severn Trent official Instagram account @severntrent. Please be aware that accounts must be public in order for them to view an entry.

Closing date for the competition is September 2 at midnight.

For further information about Tittesworth, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit: stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites.

To find the treasure maps and more details about the photography competition visit stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer

By Ryan Merriman - Contributor