An invitation to amp up your 'frenergy' this September for Friendship Month

The non-profit group, made up of around 410 local members who are mostly older adults, says the events are being held to celebrate how good it feels to spend time in friendly company.

District Secretary for Mid Staffs, Tina Bayley said: “We know it all sounds a bit playful, but ‘frenergy’ – the unique energy you get from friendship – is real.

“When you spend time with people you like, or you share a common purpose, it lifts your mood. They don’t need to be best friends, just people you get on with. We benefit from receiving frenergy, but we can also radiate it.”

Friendship Month is the Oddfellows’ annual festival of friendship. The campaign, now in its 15th year, is held in September and encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try, such as Mid Staffs Oddfellows.

Tina added: “We want to remind people about the feel-good factor of spending time in friendly company. These events are a perfect opportunity to top up your frenergy levels, and to give some back, too.”

This year, Mid Staffs Oddfellows is holding four taster events across Staffordshire, which includes:

Coffee morning at the Oddfellows Hall, Greengate Street, Stafford on Wednesday, 4 September at 10.30am

Coach trip to Bridgemere from Stafford and collect in Newcastle on Wednesday, 11 September

Finding Friendship Fair at the Oddfellows Hall, Greengate Street, Stafford 9.30am to 2pm

Dine Around at Victoria Hotel, May Bank, Newcastle on Thursday, 26 September 12.30pm

Friend of the Oddfellows, psychologist Dr Veronica Lamarche, explains how ‘frenergy’ works, saying how it can be shared in a variety of ways, from spending one-on-one time with a good pal, to simply being part of a group event such as a coffee morning or an outing.

Members celebrating last year's Friendship Month. Photo: Oddfellows

Dr Lamarche, who is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychology at The University of Essex, said: “The energy boost we feel from spending time with friends is due in part to our thoughts and experiences being validated and understood.

“Even the smallest action can generate positive energy. Simply seeing someone do something nice for someone else, such as helping a stranger carry their shopping or serving a cup of tea, can provide a frenergy buzz.

“By taking part in conversations and being joyful you are building frenergy among those around you. But it doesn’t have to be so obvious. Your presence alone brings positivity to the group because it contributes to the shared goal and connection by being at the event.”

Tina added: “Newcomers are always welcome to join our friendly group. You can come along to have a chat and a laugh and to meet new people, you can help out, or you can relax, listen in and just enjoy being part of the group. No matter what you do, you’re contributing to our collective feel-good frenergy.”

Dr Lamarche. Photo: Oddfellows

Mid Staffs is one of 99 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Mid Staffs Oddfellows Friendship Month events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email Tina Bayley on tina.bayley@oddfellows.co.uk or call 01785 258269.

More information about the Oddfellows and Friendship Month can be found at friendshipmonth.com.

By Tina Bayley - Contributor